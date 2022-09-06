Fall Colors & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes
DAY 1: ARRIVE CHICAGO
Arrive in Chicago and meet your Tour Director. Check into your hotel for a 2-night stay in Chicago, “the Windy City” and 3rd largest city in the U.S. This evening join your Tour Director and traveling companions for a Welcome Dinner.
(D) Overnight: Chicago
DAY 2: CHICAGO CITY TOUR
This morning a local guide leads your Chicago City Tour featuring famous landmarks such as Sears Tower, Wrigley Building, Water Tower Place, The Bean and Navy Pier. Next enjoy a unique Windy City experience, a Chicago River Boat Architecture Tour which provides an entertaining river cruise of through downtown. Chicago is known around the world for its architectural feats from the 100-year-old Art Deco, Neo-Classical and Gothic Towers, to some of the tallest modern-day skyscrapers. Enjoy some time at leisure in this great city filled with fabulous shopping opportunities, great restaurants and incredible museums.
(B) Overnight: Chicago
DAY 3: CHICAGO - GRAND RAPIDS
This morning travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second largest city. Upon arrival visit the Gerald R. Ford Museum featuring displays of the private life and public career of President Ford. This evening overnight in Grand Rapids.
(B) Overnight: Grand Rapids
DAY 4: GRAND RAPIDS - MACKINAC
ISLAND
This morning enjoy the passing scenery as you travel north towards Mackinaw City.
Arrive and visit the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse which marks the junction of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Founded in 1889, the castle style Lighthouse was in operation from 1890 until 1957. Later board a ferry and cross the Straits of Mackinac, and arrive on famous Mackinac Island for a two night stay. The island preserves the charm of a bygone era. No automobiles are permitted, transportation is by horse-drawn carriage, bicycle or saddle horse.
(B,D) Overnight: Mackinac Island
DAY 5: MACKINAC ISLAND
Today experience a Mackinac Island Carriage Tour to step back in time as you enjoy the atmosphere of this unique treasure. One of today’s highlights will be lunch at the famous Grand Hotel, which has been catering to the needs of guests since 1887. The remainder of your day is at leisure to explore the shops, enjoy a nature walk or just relax.
(B,L) Overnight: Mackinac Island
DAY 6: MACKINAC ISLAND - MICHIGAN’S
UPPER PENINSULA - GREEN BAY
This morning leave secluded Mackinac Island via ferry & cruise to St. Ignace. Board your motorcoach and enjoy the scenic ride through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a forested region well known for its shoreline as it borders three of the Great Lakes. This afternoon enter Wisconsin, “America’s Dairyland” renown for its cheese. Arrive in Green Bay to visit famous Lambeau Field to tour the home stadium of the Green Bay Packers football team. Later check into your Green Bay hotel for a two night stay.
(B) Overnight: Green Bay
DAY 7: GREEN BAY - DOOR COUNTY -
GREEN BAY
This morning venture to charming Door County, one of the most scenic places in the country located on the western side of Lake Michigan featuring over 250 miles of shoreline. Drive through quaint villages and make a stop at picturesque Eagle Bluff Lighthouse. This evening enjoy an authentic Door County traditional meal, a Fish Boil Dinner.
(B,D) Overnight: Green Bay
DAY 8: GREEN BAY - WISCONSIN DELLS -
MILWAUKEE
Today enjoy a scenic Upper Dells Boat Cruise featuring sandstone formations, pine-crowned cliffs and winding river narrows. The Dells is home to a colorful history featuring Native American legends and tales of larger-than-life characters, all centered along the banks of the Wisconsin River. Later travel to Milwaukee and enjoy a Farewell Dinner of local specialties with your traveling companions.
(B,D) Overnight: Milwaukee
DAY 9: MILWAUKEE - CHICAGO
Today return to Chicago and board your flight home filled with wonderful memories of your journey through the Great Lakes.
(B)
