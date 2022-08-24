Torey Danner

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

 Photo courtesy of Torey Danner

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has recently received a national certification for investigating specific causes of death.

Danner was recently awarded the ABMDI, or American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation, certificate.

Bannock County Coroner's Office

The new Bannock County Coroner's Office in Pocatello.