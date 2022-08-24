Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has recently received a national certification for investigating specific causes of death.
Danner was recently awarded the ABMDI, or American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation, certificate.
This certifies that he has the skills and knowledge to investigate medicolegal deaths, which include all suspicious, violent or unexplained deaths.
"Myself and my chief deputy have it," Danner explained. "No one in the history of this office has ever had it before."
Danner explained that the requirements to obtain the certification are full-time employment, 648 hours of experience, a performance training guidebook checklist and an eight-section examination.
"Once you complete that, they will certify you," he said. "It was a nice accomplishment because it gives you credibility."
Danner explained that he and his chief deputy went through this certification because it helps them to better serve the people of Bannock County.
"As a coroner, you're not required to have it," he said. "But we want to make sure we provide the best service for the people we represent."
Danner was appointed as coroner just over a year ago after serving as chief deputy coroner. During his time, the coroner's office has gone through a few changes. The first major change is that they have been able to move to their new office at 5500 S. 5th Ave.
"Before, we were in the basement of the election building," he said. "That was something that was important for me because I feel that I need to be accessible to the public."
They have also secured a new truck to make them more self-sufficient when transporting decedents to Boise for autopsy.
"We are also on track to secure a morgue trailer as a deployable asset to the region," said Danner.
Another change is that the office has gone fully technological. Danner explained that this helped them to create more space.
"All files are on a digital program with all pictures and information," Danner said. "It's financially smarter."
They have also been able to do regular training with other agencies throughout the U.S. Danner explained they have been doing online training as well as some interactive training.
"The nice part for us is that we get to look at bigger demographics and learn from things that they're going through," he said.
Danner has also done some work with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, or HIDTA task force in Pocatello where he has been able to lend his expertise on the opioid epidemic.
"I'm the only coroner in Idaho that I know of works this closely with the HIDTA task force," he said.
Danner explained the reason for these changes is to keep an open dialect with the community.
