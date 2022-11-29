Lakeside Rink, East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center and Pebble Creek Ski Area are expected to open within the next few weeks.
Cris Schulz, manager of Lakeside Rink in Chubbuck, said he hopes to open sometime in the next couple of weeks. The exact date is unclear right now because they are waiting for a new chiller from Utah.
"Our goal is to be open sometime around the time the kids get out for Christmas break," he said.
Schulz said they are going to be able to expand the size of the rink thanks to the new chiller.
"The new chiller has much more capacity," he said.
Lakeside Rink is opening for its second consecutive year after being closed for a few years. Schulz said they were able to open it again last year.
"We're extremely grateful for the partnership we have with the city of Chubbuck, Mayor (Kevin) England and the City Council," he said.
Schulz said what he looks forward to most is watching families and couples have fun on the ice.
"The best part about it is seeing families and sweethearts come together to have fun in a clean, wholesome environment," he said.
Schulz said the rink is expected to stay open until March.
East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center south of Pocatello is set to open on Friday. Andrea Faust, outdoor rec assistant manager for the city of Pocatello, said it will be open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"This year, we are able to open earlier than ever," she said. "We're usually not open until mid-December."
Faust said that the Nordic Center has areas for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding.
"We have two snowshoe loops and a sledding hill," she said.
Faust said the Nordic Center also offers skiing lessons for groups or families. Lessons are scheduled as needed. More information about how to schedule a lesson can be found at pocatello.us/826/Events-Ski-Lessons.
The Nordic Center is also expected to be open until the middle of March.
Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom is expected to open on Dec. 16. They also offer lessons and rentals. More information about Pebble Creek can be found on pebblecreekskiarea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.