I have been a teacher since 1989. Over the last 33 years, I have taught every grade level from kindergarten to college in traditional, private, charter and home schools. The best and worst schools I ever worked for were charter schools, and this broad and diverse option is an important part of school choice. I am delighted that Idaho has it.

But it would be a crucial mistake to claim that charter schools are proof that “Idaho has enough choice,” as some have begun to do. No single option can meet every family’s needs, whether district or charter schools. It is time for Idaho to take the next step in improving education for its children by passing Education Savings Accounts legislation.

