Baby Rhea in Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus.
Rhea's mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children's on Dec. 9.
"She's been on a ventilator since Friday of last week," Harper said. "Right now she has fluid in her lungs. We don't know when we're going to be able to go home."
Harper said this is the second time Rhea has been in Primary Children's Hospital. She was born about two months early and had to spend about seven weeks in the hospital.
"Her stomach wasn't connected to her esophagus," she said. "One nasal cavity is completely blocked."
Harper said after they were able to take Rhea home, she had to be placed in a daycare so both her parents could work. Soon after, the kids at the daycare started getting RSV.
"It was more difficult for her to get through because of her history," she said.
Harper said she has four other children at home. The oldest is 22 years old and the youngest is 8. Her 8-year-old son has also had a health scare of his own. He battled cancer from age 4 to age 7.
"He was cleared in January of last year," she said.
Harper has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for her daughter and family during this time.
"GoFundMe is our lifesaver right now," she said. "I think we're a thousand away from our goal."
The GoFundMe page can be found at gofund.me/82af931d. Harper also asked for prayers on her family's behalf.
