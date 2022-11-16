POCATELLO — Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company, recently planted two indoor gardens at a Pocatello assisted living facility.
Cheyanne Lucio, activities director at the Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, which is located at 1071 Renee Avenue, said the gardens were planted earlier this month and they have already boosted the morale for many of the residents.
"They're excited to cultivate it and watch it grow," she said.
Lucio said the facility was given two gardens. One is for plants and the other is for herbs and spices. An instructor from Eldergrow comes every other Tuesday and gives classes about caring for the gardens.
"The first class was a cooking class," she said. "We decided to do things we can have our residents eat."
Lucio said the instructor, Kirsten Rowley, often brings new plants during her visits.
"She comes and teaches about different plants and brings new plants to the garden," she said. "We plant it during class time."
Lucio said there are many benefits to cultivating a garden. One is that touching soil releases serotonin, which can help residents with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
"It helps to recover memories for people with dementia or Alzheimer's," she said. "They are remembering something that's very hard to remember."
Several residents at Monte Vista have wanted to participate in classes and help cultivate the gardens. Lucio said many of them are residents that otherwise wouldn't want to get out of bed.
"It's been such a great thing for our facility," she said. "To have something colorful and meaningful for them during the holidays. It's such a blessing."
Lucio said the cultivating a garden can also help self-esteem, motor skills, sleep and mood. It also reduces agitation and risk factors to dementia.
"It gives them new ideas," she said. "It's a therapeutic connection to nature."
Lucio said the residents have been happy to be able to cultivate something. Many have been talking about all the things they could do with all the herbs and spices.
"For them to plant something and put love and care into it and watch it grow has been a massive improvement," she said.
Lucio said her favorite part about the gardens is watching the residents light up when they take care of them. It is especially rewarding to her because many of the residents have done much to serve the community.
"Some of them are service men or nurses," she said. "It warms my heart to be able to give that back to them."
Lucio expressed gratitude to Eldergrow for providing the gardens to Monte Vista.
"I'm grateful to the Eldergrow community for providing us with the opportunity," she said. "And that we are able to bring joy to our patients during the holidays."
