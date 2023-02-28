Poky Pretzel Cart is a local traveling business that serves freshly baked pretzels in various flavors. The cart frequently pops up at local community events but customers can also order pretzels online for pick-up.
“Basically, I just have my cart and all of my equipment so everybody can come and check out my pretzels. I make them at home and then I get them warm and ready for events,” said Arminda Horton, owner of the pretzel cart.
The cart offers a variety of flavors including, but not limited to, “the classic, original pretzel, as well as jalapeno cheddar and garlic parmesan. I also do pizza-stuffed pretzels,” Horton said. “Every month I try to have a specialty flavor. For example, there have been raspberry and pumpkin flavors in the past. There are all different kinds of flavors that I like to experiment with.”
Pretzels aren't the only baked goods that Horton offers.
“I also make cookies and then kind of just whatever I feel like sometimes,” she said. “I’ve made banana bread for some months. I just do different things that sound fun at the time so there are always new things coming to the shop.”
When she started her business, Horton’s goal was to get more involved with the community while doing something she loves.
“I felt like Poky needed a good pretzel place to go, and I enjoy baking a lot,” Horton said. “So I thought, ‘Well, why the heck should I not start a business?’ When I first started, my mission was just to get out into the community more and be able to get to know other businesses as well as have an outlet where I could go and bake and hang out with people and just get to know our community better.”
Poky Pretzel Cart has a mission to give back to the community through donations, sponsorships and giveaways.
“We sponsor Century High School’s dance team,” Horton said. “They were able to get new uniforms this year with sponsorships from the community. We do giveaways very often on our Instagram. We try to do fun things that get more people involved in the community.”
In addition to the pretzel cart, Horton is a full-time student aiming for a master’s degree in counseling and is a mother of four children. Customers can order pretzels and other goodies on her website, and when she has time between school and her kids she organizes a local pick-up.
“I’m kind of just taking it one step at a time and seeing where we go, just since it’s along with everything else going on in life,” Horton said. “Essentially, I just want to continue to have a place where people can come and be part of the community and enjoy a pretzel every once in a while. The next pop-up will be the second week of March at Idaho Coffee Company.”
