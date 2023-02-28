Poky Pretzel Cart is a local traveling business that serves freshly baked pretzels in various flavors. The cart frequently pops up at local community events but customers can also order pretzels online for pick-up.

“Basically, I just have my cart and all of my equipment so everybody can come and check out my pretzels. I make them at home and then I get them warm and ready for events,” said Arminda Horton, owner of the pretzel cart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.