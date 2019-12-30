Maria Sanchez's professional soccer career has entered a new chapter.
The 23-year-old, who starred at American Falls High School and Idaho State, signed with Club Deportivo Guadalajara Femenil — often referred to as Chivas Femenil — a professional team in Jalisco, Mexico. Sanchez previously played for the Chicago red Stars of the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
"THANK YOU (Chicago Red Stars) for an unbelievable year and for giving me the opportunity to begin my professional soccer career," Sanchez tweeted on Dec. 13. "I look forward to returning to (the NWSL) in the near future. Nos vemos pronto (see you soon)."
Sanchez appeared in seven matches last season with the Red Stars, who fell to North Carolina in the NSWL championship game.
Chivas' next game is Jan. 6.