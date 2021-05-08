Emma Bordenkecher’s final game as an Idaho State Bengal was a memorable one. The Bengal senior was 2-4 with two RBI and one run scored to rally Idaho State to a 9-6 victory over Northern Colorado.
The Bengals had nine hits in the final game of the series. Isabel Cargill went 2-2 and scored two runs.
Mailee Newman earned the win in the circle, pitching the final four innings, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out one. Offensively she had one hit and two RBI.
The game was scoreless through the first two innings. In the top of the third inning Northern Colorado took a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Cargill led off with a single to right field. She later scored when Tago grounded out.
Idaho State took control of the game in the fifth with a six-run inning. Morgan Hess led the scoring off with a home run over the left field fence. Cargill then walked. One out later Bordenkecher doubled down the right field line to score Cargill.
Angelica Cano, Shea Perkins and Rheanne Lewis all had RBI to finish out the inning and give ISU a 7-4 lead.
The Bengals added two runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-4.
UNC added two runs in the top of the seventh but Newman closed the game out for the victory.