The Idaho State softball team defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 5-3 on Saturday to earn its first Big Sky series win of the year.
“(Pitcher) Emma (McMurray) came back today with another good performance,” head coach Cristal Brown said. “Nice to have a bunch of runs on the board early, and fun to get the series win.”
The Bengal offense exploded in the top of the first inning. The Bengals batted around, scoring five runs on four hits to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
Shea Perkins, Morgan Hess and Isabel Cargill all had RBIs in the inning.
For the rest of the game, McMurray and the Bengal defense took over. McMurray pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and only allowed six hits.
Perkins and Cargill finished the game with two RBIs each.
The Bengals return home next week to close out the season against the University of Northern Colorado. First pitch is set for Friday, May 7, at noon at Miller Ranch.