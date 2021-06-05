Idaho State wide receiver Tanner Conner was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele on Thursday.
The recognition is the first All-America honor for an ISU player from the 2021 spring season.
Conner, a senior, led Idaho State with 34 catches and 685 yards in the six-game spring season, and added three touchdowns.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named the offensive player of the year. EWU offensive lineman Tristen Taylor, Weber State offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones, Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and UC Davis punter Daniel Whelan were all named to the first team.