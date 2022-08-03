FD6A7009.jpg

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays makes a throw during Tuesday’s practice.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

When you’re coming off a 1-10 season and you’ve just hired an entirely new coaching staff, chances are you’re going to be picked near the bottom of your league in the pre-season polls. That’s exactly where Idaho State was when the conference released its pre-season voting last week: 12th and last in the media balloting, tied for 11th in the coaches’ poll. Not surprisingly, new Bengal coach Charlie Ragle had an emotional reaction to those predictions.

“I’ve never finished last in my life in anything, and I don’t plan on finishing last this fall,” Ragle told a local television station. “I’m (irritated), but I understand why they picked us last… Our players should be (irritated) too… We’re not finishing last, that I’m sure of.”