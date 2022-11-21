ISU VB beats UNC

Idaho State center Andri Dewey (center) and teammates celebrate their win over Northern Colorado on Sept. 22.

 Justin Prax/ISU Athletics

Senior setter Andri Dewey was asked how she’s preparing for Idaho State’s first-round matchup in the upcoming Big Sky Conference volleyball tournament. After a pause, the pride of Green River, Wyoming responded, “As someone who’s never been, I’m not quite sure.”

In fact, when the Bengals take the court in Ogden, Utah at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dewey will not be alone. None of the Bengals have played in a Big Sky Conference tournament. So even though ISU finished eighth in the conference regular season standings, squeezing into the post-season for the first time in four years is a pretty big deal for the Bengals.

Danielle Devlin ISU VB

Idaho State’s Danielle Devlin makes a swing during a match this season.

