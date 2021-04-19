SOFTBALL
MARSH VALLEY 10, SOUTH FREMONT 3
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley broke out with a five-run third inning and went on to win.
Camri Campbell tripled and drove in four runs for the Eagles to back Shelby Scharfen's effort on the mound.
Marsh Valley (5-4) plays at American Falls on Wednesday.
Marsh Valley 005 320 0 — 10 7 4
South Fremont 000 030 0 — 3 7 2
Marsh Valley — WP: Shelby Scharfen. 2B: Libbie Larsen. 3B: Camri Campbell, Scharfen.
GOLF
JEROME INVITATIONAL
On a windy day in Southeastern Idaho, local boys golfers competed at Jerome Country Club while the girls played a round at Canyon Springs.
The Preston boys were the top local team with a combined score of 356, followed by a 376 from Century and a 392 from Pocatello. Jackson Porter and Owen Pearson of Preston both carded 81s while Poky's Toby Heider (85) and Hank Hopkins (86) also broke 90.
The Century girls placed fourth with a team total of 424, highlighted by a fourth-place round of 92 from Sophia Lippiello. Pocatello's Jessica Orr came in eighth individually with a 98 and Mallory Carter led Preston with a 117.