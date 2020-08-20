Forty volunteer firefighters for the North Bannock Fire Department were sworn in and received badges during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.
North Bannock Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth said in a speech that the department was a little over a year into its firefighters' training and almost a year of being an active fire department.
He said that over the last year the department has retained a majority of the volunteers who started with the department.
There are several reasons for the success that North Bannock is having, Farnsworth said.
“First is the dedication of our firefighters with the support of their family and their places of employment,” he said.
Second is the support from the community, other fire departments, local businesses and nonprofits.
And it could not be done without the willingness of the firefighters to accept the responsibility and sacrifice that comes with being a volunteer firefighter, according to Farnsworth.
He said volunteers spend hours away from their families and miss birthdays and get-togethers. And they face waking up early and then having to go to work the next morning after a long night spent fighting a fire.
In fact, some firefighters had to leave during the ceremony to respond to a fire call.
“Thank you firefighters for your dedication and sacrifice,” he said.
Farnsworth, who along with Assistant Chief Mark Brood are the only two paid members of the department, said they also recognize the sacrifice of the family during those same times.
Oftentimes family members have to explain to children why the firefighters aren't there during an important event or they may have to do extra to keep the household running while the firefighter is away, he said.
Family members pinned badges onto the volunteer firefighters shirts during the ceremony.
“We asked family members and friends to place the badges on the firefighters as a symbol of the firefighter's family now being a part of the North Bannock firefighter family,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth said the department also wanted to recognize the many businesses whose employees serve as North Bannock firefighters.
“When businesses allow their employees to respond to support the needs of a community, those businesses should be recognized for the sacrifice they make in being short-handed, which at times may result in a loss of profit,” he said.
Farnsworth said the North Bannock Department has largely been supported by outside sources.
“We have gear donated by many fire department," he said. "We have been supported with donations and grants from ICCU, Firehouse Subs, Walmart, Wild Hare Estate Sales, the Hand Institute and Portneuf Regional Medical Center, along with people within the community and nonprofits."
And he said the pinning ceremony was made possible by the AMVETS Post No. 1 Finding Life a Center for Independent Living, which provided some $2,000 to buy the badges.
“Our North Bannock firefighters and officers have now been given the oath to uphold the public trust,” Farnsworth said. “May they always remember this day and the oath that they have taken.”
He also noted that people are welcome to visit the new firehouse.
“It is your house as well,” he said.
Volunteer firefighter Dallen Lewis of Pocatello has been with the department for about a year and says he loves the work.
He enjoyed the ceremony.
“It was nice to be able to hold that and participate,” he said. “That made it pretty special.”
He said he first got involved in firefighting in the Jackson Hole area long ago.
“When you see the trucks going down the road and everything, it's, 'ah, I'd love to do that,'” Lewis said.
He said he's enjoyed volunteering for North Bannock Fire Department.
“It's been really great. It's been great to meet people. It's a great family,” he said. “Everybody gets along.”
He says it's exciting for him to know that he can help other people.
Meanwhile, North Bannock firefighter Rich Foster of Pocatello says he enjoys the work.
“It's all about heart and helping out the community,” Foster said. “It's definitely something I've dreamed about since I was 5 and I'm making my dream come true.”
He loved the swearing-in and pinning ceremony.
“I was very nervous at first,” he said. “It's a … moment for sure to be able to swear into a department with my brothers and sisters that have my back and I have theirs.
He says that everybody is friends and it seemed like everybody was happy to be there, he said.
I'd do anything for my brothers and sisters in the fire department,” he said.
And in fact Foster was previously exposed to firefighting when current North Bannock Assistant Chief Mark Brood taught EMT classes in high school.
“In the year we've been here we've gotten a ton of support from the community and we're trying the best we can to serve and protect our community,” Foster said.
He says it's mostly about the camaraderie.
“To me it's great group of people,” he said. "We have lawyers, we have doctors, we have previous firefighter experience — there's a wide variety of people that participate."
And he said the reason they do it for free is that it's needed.
“To me it's mostly the people and the satisfaction that you get and also you're constantly training,” Foster said. “There's always something different and more you can learn, more you can do to improve yourself.”