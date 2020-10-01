The Democrat Party is the party of violence, it is prevalent in their history and ingrained in the soul of their party. This uncivilized behavior is perpetuated every time they reward it by calling it a peaceful protest trying to elicit sympathy. And if the American voter gives them a political win this year, the rioting, looting, and arson will be the norm prior to every future election.
Democrats elect felons to congress such as Black Panther Bobby Rush. They give tenure to Professors such as Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, and hire the likes of Bobby Seale to teach at their leftist universities. And remember when they reelected crackhead Mayor Marion Barry after he was arrested for smoking crack?
This is today's Democrat Party.
The BLM-antifa movement is just an extension of the violent Democrat anarchists of the 60s. They are the spawn of leftists and have been further radicalized by the communist influences in higher education. In every incident recently they have been the aggressors, by blocking traffic, assaulting motorists or by hunting down Trump supporters in the streets.
Kyle Rittenhouse was in Kenosha Wisconsin that night to help protect a friend's business. He was on video offering to help injured "protesters" with his medical kit. Out of that mob of fine Democrats, Kyle was the only person putting out a fire with a fire extinguisher. The mob turned on him in that moment.
I encourage everyone to pull up the Utube video's showing Kyle being chased and assaulted by this mob of fine Democrats in the minutes before he was forced to defend himself. The leftist media Democrat propaganda machine is spinning their narrative which are all blatant lies. You will see Kyle being kicked in the face while he is on the ground, hit in the head with a skateboard and an armed anarchist walk up and put a gun in his face.
This was a clear cut case of self defense and after watching every available video angle, i ask you all to call the Kenosha Police Department and demand that Kyle be released and charges dropped. Kyle's arrest was a travesty of justice, considering that the police in these Democrat cities are failing miserably at stopping this anarchy.
If the new paradigm is going to be this bastardized Democrat version of mad max road warrior....we all have the right to self defense.
Eugene Sant,
Arimo