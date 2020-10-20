My wife Karen as an idea and I think it is a good one. Here is how it goes:
1st; find a sizeable empty building to buy or long term lease. There are numerable in the community to chose from. Then evict the drivers license bureau from the jail building into the acquired structure to do their job. Lastly convert the space at the jail into more beds for the inmates. Low security or work release inmates would not require the same standards as the max security people.
The population of the county continues to grow, conversely the inmate population will also. The county taxpayers traditionally have been reluctant to fund new jails most counties across the nation are the same way. This is merely a stop gap measure not a final solution. If my wife keeps coming with good ideas she should probably run for commissioners.
Quin Gilbert,
Inkom