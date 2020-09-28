Of course, all of our actions or inactions have consequences for us.
Our constitution was written when we had no political parties, and its genius was the separation of power between an executive, legislative, and judicial branch, carefully balanced to protect our democracy. Our highest court justices were intended to be the legitimate offspring of an executive nomination and legislative confirmation—a vigorous confirmation to be sure, given the importance of a life-time appointment.
Because of two recent actions by one of our political parties, first to block a constitutionally correct nomination from a sitting president, and then to reverse their argument and rush towards a confirmation weeks prior to a presidential election, this party has, in effect, become a fourth branch of government. No matter how qualified this justice may be, in this scenario he or she will always be a political party appointee delivered to the court, using the tools provided in the constitution, but outside the soul or intent of our constitution.
No matter how happy or angry you are at the moment, it is very possible the cost of this appointment will be more than our democracy can afford.
William Hogan,
Inkom