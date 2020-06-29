The Reagan, GW Bush, and Trump GOP tax cuts have cost us the American people over $20 trillion. That $20 trillion plus went to corporations and billionaires.
No wonder we don't have universal single payer health care, free college for all residents, repairs to our infrastructure including water, electric grid, airports, trains, bridges, highways, schools, and hospitals, a stronger social safety net, a living wage, and adequate family leave and daycare--like virtually every other first world country on the planet,
Now we have the CARES Act which benefited corporations and the rich but the Cult of Trump GOP won't pass the HEROES Act which helps us.
It's pretty much the same on the state level, our Republican state legislature taxes us but cuts taxes for corporations and the rich.
As long as we are voting what has become the Cult of Trump GOP we are only hurting ourselves.
Dallas Chase,
Boise