When I was given the opportunity to write these articles, I saw it primarily as a chance to help share information about animal welfare and the efforts of local animal advocacy organizations. An added benefit for me, personally, is a massive education regarding animal behaviors/treatments and the challenges that face local animal welfare organizations. As I write these articles, I am privileged to meet local community members who selflessly put their hearts, souls, time and money into improving the lives of animals each day.
On a very sad note, an incredible local animal advocate, Nancy Cheadle-Winberg, is battling cancer and cannot physically continue her Trap Neuter Release (TNR) activities with feral cats. She has repeatedly demonstrated what an amazing person she is. Until now, she has continued to rescue and TNR with Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) while also fighting her personal health situation.
Nancy started to rescue animals about 11 years ago. Her goal was to teach her son, Daniel, that you can love something and let it go. I can't tell you how heartbroken we all are that Nancy has had to step down from her work with BFF. She has been the driving force since the organization began its work.
Those who know her marvel at her strength mentally and physically. She is truly Wonder Woman. I don't know many people who undergo a chemotherapy session and then immediately go out to perform feral cat TNR activities. TNR is always physically exhausting. Some days are also mentally/emotionally exhausting as well given the horrible situations one must confront. For folks like Nancy, the reward of having a hand in reducing the suffering of innocent animals is enough!
Even at this most difficult time for her personally, she is working with a group of feral cats hoping to tame them for future adoption. She just doesn't give up! She is the definition of what it means to be there for animals. Even as her condition degrades, those who know her still pray for a miracle. Life is unpredictable, and we must strive to live to the fullest remembering each day is a gift.
Nancy, BFF, individual animal advocates and many of the local animal welfare organizations are part of a more recently formed coalition called “All About the Animals Coalition” (AAA). The organization’s goal is to bring together eastern Idaho animal advocacy/welfare organizations to collaborate around common animal welfare objectives.
Getting involved with AAA provides networking opportunities and insight into the broader benefits/projects associated with animal advocacy in our area. These efforts include spay/neuter campaigns and establishing a central pet food pantry. To date, this coalition has held five free spay/neuter clinics altering and immunizing more than 300 animals in Fort Hall. AAA has also provided free outdoor shelters and food to pet owners in need.
For decades, the largest, most significant local population of unneutered animals has existed on the Fort Hall reservation. These large populations of essentially feral animals multiply rapidly resulting in animal packs/colonies which pose safety issues for humans, domestic pets and animals on the reservation and in surrounding areas. It was an easy decision for the AAA Coalition partners, from Hamer to Pocatello, to combine forces around this issue. The support and commitment of time, resources and talent from the ShoBan Tribal Council, First Baptist Church in Fort Hall and reservation citizens are also significant reasons the coalition chose Fort Hall as a critical spay/neuter kick-off location. The first clinic was held for Fort Hall residents on Thursday. Reservation residents may get on the waiting list for future clinics by contacting Tressa Gonzales at 208-406-8777.
The AAA, and the Snake River Animal Shelter, located in Idaho Falls, obtained a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
(ASPCA) national organization to fund veterinarians, technicians and required supplies to implement spay and neutering and wellness clinics for animals on the Fort Hall reservation. The Idaho Humane Society loaned AAA the use of their portable surgery lab to facilitate these efforts. Later this year, clinics may be implemented in additional areas in southeastern Idaho, including the Chubbuck/Pocatello area.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization
Upcoming events
The Aiding 2 Adoption organization will be participating in the PetSmart National Adoption Week (petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet/adoption-events) and will have dogs and cats available in store and out July 11 to 17.
Local animal welfare organizations:
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the All About the Animals Coalition.