Power Outage Vandalism

A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, in Graham, Washington.

 Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times

Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.

In November, trespassers in Oregon cut a fence and fired rifles at a substation that is part of the same system as Idaho utilities. Thankfully, safeguards prevented these intruders from having the same devastating effect as in North Carolina. Another attack occurred in Tacoma, Washington, when criminals attacked grid equipment and shut off power to 14,000 people on Christmas Day.

