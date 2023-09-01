Wayne Schow

Consider for a moment the long odds against American democracy succeeding, how quixotically idealistic it all was: to take a radically diverse population attracted from virtually everywhere in the world, people of who knows how many races, ethnicities, cultures and religions; to scatter them over this vast, geographically diverse land, and think that the good instincts of such an unlikely cross section of ordinary humanity could sufficiently overcome their differences and unite to govern themselves peaceably. Wow! This without kings or a hereditary ruling class or an oligarchy to impose order? What a risky experiment it was to be. Really. And yet we’ve managed to make it last for two and a half centuries.

Well, it’s been an uneven work in progress and not always pretty. We’ve seen tears in the fabric of democracy off and on from the beginning. We have a long history of ugly racism, epitomized by slavery and Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan. We’ve seen much intolerance for immigrants from southern and eastern Europe, from Mexico and central America, from the countries of the western Pacific rim. We have a history of religious intolerance, notably against Jews, Catholics, Mormons and Muslims. We’ve had capitalist bosses exploiting workers, often violently. And then there were those Joseph McCarthy years.

Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.

