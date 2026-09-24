POCATELLO — Multiple people were injured Wednesday night when three cars collided with a moose on Interstate 86 near the Pocatello Regional Airport.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the freeway’s eastbound lanes and sent at least two people to Portneuf Medical Center with injuries, according to Idaho State Police.
It’s the second serious crash involving a large animal on East Idaho’s freeways this month.
The previous wreck occurred the night of Sept. 14, when a 2022 BMW Z4 driven by well-known Pocatello oral surgeon Dr. Mark Baker struck an elk on Interstate 15 south of Malad. Baker, 66, died in the collision, and the freeway was partially shut down for hours because of the wreck.
Idaho State Police said Wednesday night’s crash involved a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2003 Toyota Camry and a 2026 Hyundai Elantra, all traveling eastbound on Interstate 86, when the vehicles struck the moose on the freeway.
Fort Hall Emergency Medical Services responded and transported at least two adults to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The victims’ names and conditions have not been released.
The crash temporarily blocked some lanes on the freeway and remains under investigation by state police.
Authorities said both the elk and the moose involved in this month’s crashes died in the collisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In