POCATELLO — The preliminary hearing for a former Portneuf Valley Soccer Club president accused of siphoning more than $219,000 from the organization has been pushed back again, this time to late October.
Cristie Lynn Stone, 51, of Pocatello, appeared before 6th District Magistrate Judge David W. Cousin at the Bannock County Courthouse Tuesday morning for what had been scheduled as her preliminary hearing. Her Pocatello attorney, Richard J. Blok, and Bannock County prosecutors stipulated to another continuance, following an earlier delay that had already pushed the hearing from July 21 to Tuesday.
Stone is now due back in court Oct. 27 for a preliminary hearing expected to take at least one day to allow her attorneys and prosecutors a chance to present all the evidence in the case.
Stone was charged in June with one count of felony grand theft following a Pocatello police investigation that began in February 2025, after the soccer club's finance and office administrator reported suspected embezzlement, according to court records the Journal obtained at the time.
Police said the investigation began after the administrator, while reconciling the club's 2023 tax records, discovered PVSC would post a financial loss for the first time she could recall. A review of the club's accounts turned up dozens of suspicious transactions dating back to January 2023, and search warrants later confirmed most of the missing funds — more than $186,000 — had gone directly to a personal credit card belonging to Stone, who served as PVSC board president from 2020 until her removal in February 2025, according to court records.
Stone offered the board shifting explanations when confronted about the transactions, at one point telling the club's administrator her personal credit card had been mistakenly linked to PVSC's checking account, according to the police report. She later provided the club a $50,000 cashier's check described as a "voluntary partial reimbursement," though the check's memo line read "Cristie Stone surgery" — an apparent error investigators say came from Stone's accountant.
Stone retained Blok as an attorney last year and stopped communicating directly with investigators, according to court records. She was served a summons in June and made her initial court appearance July 7.
If convicted of felony grand theft, Stone faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
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