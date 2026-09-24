BLACKFOOT — A two-truck crash on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot sent one driver to a local hospital Thursday morning and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for hours, Idaho State Police said.
The crash occurred around 8:13 a.m. on Interstate 15 southbound when a 30-year-old Boise man driving a 2007 box truck rear-ended a 1986 dump truck driven by a 59-year-old Idaho Falls man, state police said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, police said.
The box truck's driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.
The dump truck's driver was not injured, authorities said.
The crash blocked the southbound lanes for about three hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Blackfoot Fire Department and other emergency personnel.
The crash remains under investigation.
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