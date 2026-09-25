POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a south Pocatello home after a raccoon attacked an elderly resident, injuring him and a neighbor who came to help.
According to Fish and Game, the raccoon had been wandering a cul-de-sac near Country Club Drive during the day and acting strangely. It appeared lethargic and did not respond to residents' attempts to scare it away.
An 86-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood stepped outside to get his mail and saw neighbors interacting with the animal. He initially believed it was injured, but he told Fish and Game the raccoon rushed toward him, biting and scratching his legs and forearm. A bystander who went to help him was also scratched. Both were treated for their injuries.
Fish and Game officers responded and killed the raccoon and sent it to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office in Pocatello for testing. The animal tested negative for rabies, though other test results are still pending.
Fish and Game said it received multiple reports in June of raccoons appearing sick, lethargic or injured and lingering in the open during daylight hours. Officials said this behavior is unusual for the species. A raccoon tested at that time was negative for rabies but positive for canine distemper, a disease common among canines, raccoons and skunks. The disease cannot spread to humans, but it can infect dogs.
Fish and Game is urging local residents to keep a safe distance from raccoons and other wildlife because of Tuesday's incident. Officials said not all raccoons carry distemper or rabies, and people and pets typically coexist with the animals without incident.
Anyone bitten or scratched by a raccoon should seek medical attention and notify both Fish and Game and their local public health district. Fish and Game coordinates with health districts to arrange testing when necessary. Officials said not every reported raccoon will be retrieved and tested because each case is evaluated individually.
Pet owners were also advised to avoid raccoon carcasses. Fish and Game recommends wearing gloves and a mask when disposing of a dead raccoon and placing the carcass along with the protective gear in a bag before throwing it away.
To keep raccoons away from homes, Fish and Game recommends removing food sources and blocking access points to decks, porches and garages. That includes storing pet food and birdseed indoors or in secure containers overnight, cleaning up spilled food daily, securing garbage cans, and keeping pet doors closed at night, when raccoons are most active.
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