Fundraisers have been launched for two local residents who died earlier this month following two separate crashes.
Family and friends of Austin Green and Robert Saad have started these fundraisers.
On Friday, Sept. 18, Saad, a truck driver, was killed after his Hyundai Santa Fe went off U.S. Highway 89 and plunged about 50 feet into the Snake River Canyon.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol's preliminary summary lists the crash at 5:30 a.m. Saad's Hyundai was traveling north when it left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail. It continued along the guardrail to its end, dropped about 50 feet down the steep hillside, rolled and came to rest in the river.
He is survived by his wife, Neshako Saad, and two daughters.
Family friend Cameron Hadlock started a GoFundMe for the family in hopes of providing some financial support.
"The funds raised will go directly to Robert's wife and kids to help with ongoing bills and funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time," according to the GoFundMe. "Predictable support through recurring donations can help give them some stability as these financial needs continue, and one-time donations will also make a real difference right away."
Green, also an Idaho Falls native, was killed in a motorcycle accident. He had been reported missing by his family before he was found Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Green is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his children, Jackson and Alexis, who will also need financial support, according to a separate GoFundMe.
"Tasha is now faced with funeral expenses, household bills, and the responsibility of continuing to provide for Jackson and Alexis without Austin by her side," according to the GoFundMe. "Every dollar raised will go toward helping Tasha, Jackson and Alexis with the expenses they are facing and giving them some financial breathing room while they grieve, heal and begin figuring out life without Austin."
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