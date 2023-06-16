Bob Dylan, now 82, continues to astonish us with not only his amazing body of work but his ability to continue composing memorable songs. “Rough and Rowdy Ways” (2020) was a remarkable album of new songs with considerable variety, particularly his poignant long monologue about the Kennedy assassination, “Murder Most Foul.” Now Dylan has released yet another album, "Shadow Kingdom" (2023), that is effective, not for new songs but for brilliant new arrangements of old songs.
“Shadow Kingdom” began as a 2021 concert film featuring Bob Dylan directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Alma Har’el. Dylan and his musicians wearing masks due to the pandemic performed 13 songs from the first half of Dylan's career in an intimate club setting. It streamed via the Veeps platform. The black and white film has a film noir look, and features musicians pantomiming playing earlier recorded music. Variety reviewed the special, writing that it had “new arrangements so good that pretty much everybody who was watching was clamoring for a soundtrack to the event, preferably on LP.” “Shadow Kingdom” is now available as an album.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.