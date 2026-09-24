POCATELLO — A festival on Saturday will celebrate the history of Pocatello’s Historic Triangle neighborhood and honor two late community leaders who worked to keep its story alive.
The Bonneville Neighborhood Association will host the free Lasting Legacy Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purce Park, at Fremont Avenue and North 7th Avenue. The event will remember Ken Monroe and Janell Kay Kaneaster.
Free hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and ice cream will be served, and the first 200 attendees will receive a Historic Triangle T-shirt honoring Monroe and Kaneaster. Organizers are encouraging families, former residents and descendants of Triangle families to bring photographs, stories and memories to share.
Kaneaster, who served as the association’s president, died Aug. 7. Organizers said she was committed to bringing people together and strengthening neighborhood connections.
Monroe, a longtime civil rights advocate and leader of the Pocatello NAACP who grew up in the Triangle, died in 2024. The festival grew from his vision. About five years ago, he approached the association because he believed too many people did not know what the neighborhood had been, who had lived there or how rich its history was.
The Historic Triangle sits near the Union Pacific rail yards. The neighborhood became home to families of many backgrounds and cultures, who built homes, businesses and churches there over generations.
Much of that history was documented in the 2005 book “The Triangle: A Slice of America,” written by Idaho Thompson Purce, Mary Sanders Watkins and Kevin Marsh of Idaho State University. The Lasting Legacy Monument, at Third Avenue and Lander Street, also commemorates the neighborhood’s families and history.
A separate celebration of life for Kaneaster will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Bonneville Neighborhood Association Room at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. Friends, family, neighbors and community members are invited to gather and share memories.
Sponsors of the festival include Health West, NeighborWorks Pocatello, Idaho Central Credit Union and Fall River Rock.
For more information, contact Alfreda Vann at 208-232-5087.
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