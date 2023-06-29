Wayne Schow

Wayne Schow

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

On June 21, 2023, an event took place in the U. S. House of Representatives unnoticed doubtless by most Americans. Yet it was significant because it epitomized perfectly the sad condition in which our representative democracy finds itself at the present moment. On that day, the Republican House formally censured Rep. Adam Schiff of California. The vote was strictly along party lines, 213 Republicans for, 209 Democrats against.

In this context, censure is a public reprimand for alleged violation of House ethical rules or behavioral code. It occurs rarely, just twice in almost four decades previously. The intent is to disgrace the censored individual, but in this instance the effect is more likely to add luster to Schiff’s excellent reputation.

Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Old Crow

A turtleneck and a Che Guevara goatee.....this guy

Couldn't look more like commie beatnik if he tried.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Remember when Shiff was crank yanked in a phone call by a guy with a phony Russian accent

Saying he had nude photos of Trump? Schiff was

Basically salivating over the phone.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Schiffs excellent reputation? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha........you should do stand up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.