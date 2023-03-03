Matt Hunter

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in support of local education. The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors endorses our area school levy measure.

The Board of Directors of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously on January 20 to approve support for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 supplemental levy renewal. The Board of Trustees for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is asking voters to renew its supplemental levy for $8.25 million per year for two years. The levy amount requested is a decrease from $9.25 million, which represents a $2 million cost savings to taxpayers over two years.

