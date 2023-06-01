Two years out of high school, I was traveling through France with a buddy, James R. Dean, when we got stranded in Toulouse, France. We were out of money and staying in a youth hostel. Our whole trip had been a comedy of errors. I wrote a desperate letter home demanding cash and wondered how we would survive the time it would take for money to arrive. We tried to sell things, but the other travelers were not interested in our books, toilet paper or Bermuda shorts. One Frenchman said he preferred using newspaper to toilet paper in the hopes of getting a photo of Brigitte Bardot — then a huge sexy film star.
Jim was a handsome devil and met a young French woman who realized our predicament. One summer night while sitting on a French street, some French youth pulled up on motorcycles and ordered us to get on back. They took us to the home of Jean and Annie Mongelard (their last name means “eat bacon”). Jean, a short but burly man, asked us if we were German. He fought in World War II and hated Germans, unfortunately. I said we were Americans, and for the next week, we dined on three-course meals, listened to Jean’s war stories and heard Annie’s passionate imitation of the torch singer, Edith Piaf. Anne would break into “No Regrets” at any moment and no one could stop her.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
