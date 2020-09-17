The Portneuf Resource Council (PRC) applauds the Pocatello City Council for passing a resolution last November that commits the city of Pocatello to “clean energy, conserving resources and increasing energy efficiency.” The unanimously endorsed resolution states that the city “will continue to take proactive steps to identify and enact policies that increase usage of clean and renewable energy and maximize energy conservation efforts with the intent of transitioning to a clean energy system.” Further, the resolution authorizes the formation of a task force to “further the goals of the resolution.” Mayor Brian Blad offered his support and stated, “As a city, we must always consider how we are impacting our environment. With this resolution, we are asserting our commitment to clean energy, conserving resources and increasing energy efficiency.” PRC is looking forward to the formation of the task force and see a huge opportunity for a community — government partnership where stakeholders in the community can have input into how the city moves forward on not only adopting clean energy but also saving taxpayer dollars.
PRC is proud to see Pocatello join more than 150 cities across the US in making commitments to reduce their carbon footprint and pursue clean energy. Pocatello joins Boise, Moscow, Logan and 20 other regional communities in becoming leaders in adopting clean energy resolutions. In 2018, the cost of new wind and solar power production became significantly lower than coal fired electricity. Lithium ion battery pricing has dropped 80 percent in the last five years, making the cost of solar plus battery storage installation and maintenance less expensive than natural gas plants. The commitment to clean energy saves precious city budget dollars while stimulating the economy with good-paying jobs and creating new business opportunities. Clean energy is reliable, healthy, equitable and paves the path to energy independence.
In the last two years, 160 countries have committed to clean energy plans. These plans are needed as soon as possible in order to avoid the worst consequences of climate change and severe weather events. More than 15 states in the U.S. are committed to clean energy goals. Local governments in the United States continue to lead the way for renewable energy growth. This transition to clean energy is driven by bipartisan community actions which are reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and strengthening the economy.
Hundreds of major corporations are making the commitment to renewable energy as well. Record numbers of companies are installing their own clean-energy systems or signing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for clean energy. These companies are motivated by shareholder requests, lower operating costs, managing long term risks, achieving energy independence and meeting customer expectations. The collaborative initiative RE100 inspires and collects corporate commitments to 100 percent renewable electricity by a credible deadline. More than 240 of the world’s most influential businesses have joined RE100 and committed to obtaining 100 percent of their electricity from renewables. Major corporations like Google, Exxon-Mobil, Walmart, Apple, Amazon, General Motors, General Mills, Microsoft, Target, Lockheed-Martin, Goldman-Sachs and many, many more across multiple industries are making this commitment to clean energy with PPAs, green power purchases, green tariffs and onsite clean power generation.
Investor-owned power utilities across the nation are committing to reducing the percentage of fossil fuels making up their power mixes and, in some cases, committing to 100 percent clean energy. These pledges suggest that power companies are recognizing that the shift to low-carbon energy is cost effective and are finding it advantageous to lead in this transition. Idaho Power is one such leader. In 2019, Idaho Power was one of the first investor-owned utilities to commitment to 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Now there are more than a dozen investor-owned utilities making similar commitments, including Avista, which serves northern Idaho.
With the clean energy resolution passed in November 2019, the city of Pocatello is joining the ranks of these communities, corporations and utilities to commit to clean energy, clean air, lower costs, increasing job and business opportunities, and creating a safe, energy-independent infrastructure. It has been 11 months since the Pocatello City Council passed the clean-energy resolution and authorized the formation of a task force to move the city of Pocatello forward on its clean energy commitment.
The Portneuf Resource Council urges the City Council and Mayor Blad to take the next step to form the task force before the one-year anniversary of the resolution’s passing.
Mike Engle is the chair of the Portneuf Resource Council and served as the project manager for Solarize Pocatello in 2019. He is a retired executive from ON Semiconductor, served on the Portneuf Greenway Foundation between 2010 and 2016, and was a founding partner of the Pocatello Community Charter School.