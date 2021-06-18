As a co-founding member of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.), I now attend almost all Pocatello City Council meetings in person or virtually — and have done so for over a year — especially budget meetings. During my 30 years as a business professional at the Idaho National Laboratory, I administered multimillion-dollar budgets and participated in the teamwork now required to make many financial decisions. Let’s say I am very aware of money management practices and, therefore, interested in money management in Pocatello. Specifically, I want to understand why I pay so much property tax.
My observations over this last year cause me to conclude that we have some money management practices in dire need of improvement. These obsolete practices are then made worse by a dysfunctional workplace environment and lack of cohesive strategic planning — especially regarding money management. I believe we must see change soon or we the people of Pocatello may not survive the cost.
Following each council meeting, I am disheartened and increasingly concerned that some council members, and even our mayor, truly do not embrace “teamwork” or “real world” budgeting. I know they are good people who mean well and work hard — please don’t get me wrong. But they repeatedly appear unwilling or unable to face facts, accept change or make improvements when necessary. Why is it so difficult for items to be placed on the council meeting agendas for official discussion? Especially agenda items regarding the budgeting process? Sadly, I believe the desire by some council members to cling to old ways of doing business/budgeting probably accounts, at least in part, for the current budget deficit looming over Pocatello and causing some to lose sleep.
It was evident over the course of the last four months that the new CFO was identifying these shortcomings and taking steps to set Pocatello back on a more current “best practice” track. Unfortunately, some of the existing dysfunction I referenced succeeded in derailing that progress.
I understand and relate to the frustration of council members who are actually trying to do the job they were elected to do. These council members repeatedly suggest ways to improve the budgeting process. They request additional data to make informed decisions, they strive to uncover facts and they demonstrate honest, productive debate. In return for their efforts, they occasionally face anger or defensiveness from city employees, are routinely marginalized and/or falsely portrayed as obstructionists, and then risk personal character attacks that are intended to inflict public embarrassment and ridicule. I commend and applaud their efforts as they sincerely try to represent the people of Pocatello, despite how difficult it has become.
Alternately, some council members are unproductive non-participants. They remain largely silent, contribute mostly superficial/meaningless observations, attempt to deflect attention away from difficult issues, derail debate and prefer pleasant but trivial discussion. Although these actions protect them from criticism, they do not help the people of Pocatello. I suggest they reconsider whether they really belong on City Council.
Please know that real-world companies use more advanced budgeting processes (and systems) than Pocatello. After the Challenger disaster, many technical companies faced the fact that they must take more time for thorough analysis rather than becoming caught up in deadlines. That goes for spending, too. Otherwise, companies (and cities, too) leave themselves open to potential disaster — financial and/or technical.
The budgeting process changes proposed by council members are not new. These techniques are proven to help companies drill down to fundamental “core” issues. They ensure that all decisions are made thoroughly, not superficially, and are based on substantiated facts and data.
Council members and the mayor make important decisions using taxpayer funds all the time. It’s not easy. Especially now as they plan the FY2022 budget. These elected leaders not only decide how to use our hard-earned tax dollars, but also hold the future of Pocatello in their hands.
As a resident and taxpayer, I insist council members strive to provide services in the most cost-effective and efficient manner, reduce bottom-line spending, work to increase revenues, promote economic growth, and use substantiated data for all decision-making. I want my money to be spent both wisely and sparingly. Please become better team players and put more effort toward improving the budgeting process to help those who elected you be able to continue to afford living in Pocatello.
Lydia Noble is a long-time resident of Pocatello, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and recently retired from a 30-year career at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as a Business Professional. She co-founded Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.) out of concern about Pocatello’s high property taxes and to work to ensure that retirees on fixed incomes are able to continue residing in Pocatello.