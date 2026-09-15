Wednesday, Sept. 16
The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello on Wednesdays in September. This week’s topic is “Beneficial Beavers” and will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Edson Fichter Nature Area Amphitheater, off Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello. Erik Bartholomew, a regional wildlife biologist with Idaho Fish and Game, will give the talk. Bring chairs or blankets; seating is limited.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Live jazz trio Speakeasy performs in the Yellowstone Lounge, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, featuring jazz classics from the 1930s in the style of Benny Goodman, with Keith Ward on clarinet/sax, Freddy Gildersleeve on guitar and Tanya Johnson on upright. Admission is free.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday & Monday, Sept. 17-19 & 21
The Palace Theatre, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, will put on performances of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-19, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Purchase tickets at palacetheatrearts.com/wizard-of-oz.
Friday, Sept. 18
A masquerade ball will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way. Attendees can dress in costumes and masks as DJ Marv plays live music. Go to tinyurl.com/mw2wr6b2 for tickets.
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 18-19
The annual Malad Valley Welsh Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19, at Malad Valley Heritage Square in Samaria. Join for a unique experience featuring historic Welsh cabins, traditional food, live music, storytelling, crafts, language demonstrations and family activities. Visit welshfestival.com to see a full schedule of events.
The ISU Bengal Round Up College Rodeo takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19, at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the main rodeo competition starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
A Spud Run will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The race begins and ends at Sunrise Elementary, 200 E. Birch St. in Shelley. There are multiple categories for the Spud Run, such as a 1-mile run/walk and a 5-mile run/walk. Same day registration is $40. All proceeds go to the Shelley High School Girls Soccer team and Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams. To register and for more information, go to tinyurl.com/mryrykbx.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. Registration is at 10 a.m., a ceremony is at 11 a.m. and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. Visit act.alz.org/pocatello to register.
The 2026 Pocatello Historic Home Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. This beloved community tradition offers a rare opportunity to step inside eight of Pocatello’s most beautiful and historically significant homes, buildings, and churches, all clustered within the Historic University Neighborhood. Tickets are $20. Advance tickets are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NeighborWorks Pocatello, 206 N. Arthur Ave., or nwpocatello.org. Day-of tickets can be purchased at Caldwell Park or nwpocatello.org.
The Crafter’s Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Visitors can shop a rotating selection of local vendors offering jewelry, art, home décor, plants and more, with new makers featured each week.
The Splash Dance for Dogs pool party will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Ross Park Aquatic Complex, 2901 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Dogs can swim and play while humans enjoy the event, with $10 entry per dog.
Monday, Sept. 21
Curbside Cravings is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be a variety of food trucks.
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