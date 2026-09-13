Idaho Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Lamont and Johnson reservoirs in Franklin County, giving anglers a rare no-limits window to catch fish before the reservoirs are drained for irrigation amid the region's severe drought.
The order is effective Sept. 8 through Dec. 31, according to Fish and Game. During that window, fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current, and all bag, possession, size and rod limits are suspended.
Anglers still need a valid Idaho fishing license and no live fish may be transported off the reservoirs.
Watercraft use is limited to fishing vessels only, per Consolidated Irrigation Company rules, and every boat must have been inspected for aquatic invasive species within the previous five days by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, with proof of that inspection displayed in the vehicle window or available on request.
The Consolidated Irrigation Company is draining both reservoirs to meet the region's irrigation needs, according to Fish and Game. Water levels are already falling quickly and the reservoirs could be fully drained by Sept. 20.
Because the fish inside won't survive once water levels become too low, Fish and Game issued the salvage order to let anglers make use of the fish rather than see them go to waste. Both reservoirs are expected to begin refilling starting Jan. 1, 2027.
This marks the second Franklin County reservoir placed under salvage order in recent weeks. Winder Reservoir, also in the county, was put under a similar order last month because of irrigation needs. That order expires Oct. 31.
Anyone with questions about southeast Idaho salvage orders can contact Fish and Game's Pocatello office at 208-232-4703.
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