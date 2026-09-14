BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed two East Idaho residents to the State Board of Education in an announcement Sept. 8.
Little named Mary Lynn Hartwell of Idaho Falls and Joel Beck of American Falls to the board, filling seats left vacant by the expired terms of Bill Gilbert and Cindy Siddoway.
"Mary Lynn Hartwell and Joel Beck bring a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to public service, and a strong connection to Idaho's communities and schools," Little said in a press release. "Their professional backgrounds and firsthand experience with education and community leadership will be valuable as the State Board works to strengthen Idaho's education system and prepare students for success."
State Board Chairman Kurt Liebich said the two appointees round out the board with distinct backgrounds, Hartwell in business and Beck in law and school governance.
"Mary Lynn brings decades of business and community leadership from Idaho Falls, and Joel brings a legal background and firsthand experience as a former school board trustee in American Falls," Liebich said. "We look forward to working together as we remain committed to strengthening Idaho's schools and universities for the next generation."
Hartwell spent more than 40 years in the insurance industry in Idaho Falls, retiring as executive vice president of The Hartwell Corporation in 2013. She still sits on the company's board of directors.
Her civic resume includes service on the College of Eastern Idaho Finance Committee, the presidency of the Civic Center Performing Arts Foundation, and an emeritus board seat with the Idaho Community Foundation. She has also held leadership roles with United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, the Zonta Club, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, the Idaho Falls Arts Council and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Earlier this year, Hartwell received the John D. Hansen Award for Civility and Public Service from the City Club of Idaho Falls. She is a graduate of Idaho Falls High School.
"I'm honored to serve Idaho in this role and give back to the state and community that have given me so much," Hartwell said. "I look forward to working with the other members of the State Board of Education to support Idaho students, families, and educators."
Beck, an attorney in Pocatello, holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Utah and a 2002 law degree from the University of Idaho. He has practiced law in the state for more than 20 years and is a partner and owner of Ruchti & Beck Law Offices.
He currently serves on the Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission and on the boards of Friends of the Children-Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association. Beck previously served as a trustee for the American Falls School District and sat on the Community Council of Idaho board.
"As a product of Idaho's public schools and a former school board trustee, I understand the importance of ensuring Idaho students have access to a strong education and the opportunities they need to succeed," Beck said. "I'm honored to serve Idaho in this capacity."
The State Board of Education oversees Idaho's K-12 school system, its public colleges and universities, and other education agencies statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In