A 66-year-old Pocatello man died Monday night after his car collided with an elk on Interstate 15 along the Idaho-Utah border, authorities said.
The crash happened around 9:27 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 south of Malad. The man was driving a 2022 BMW Z4 northbound when the vehicle struck an elk that was in the roadway, according to Idaho State Police.
The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released. It's unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
State police did not say whether the elk survived the collision.
Both northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked for about an hour as emergency crews responded before the right lane reopened. The left lane remained closed for an additional two and a half hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services and the Idaho Transportation Department.
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