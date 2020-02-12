Wednesday
• The 10th annual Celebrate Idaho State will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the ISU Pond Student Union. More than 50 ISU groups will provide a variety of entertainment, art, culture, information, and scientific displays and demonstrations.
• “Charlie’s Angels” is playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.Thursday
• Chris Hunt — national digital director for Trout Unlimited’s Trout Media — will be the featured presenter at Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s February meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goody’s Deli, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The public is invited to this free presentation.
• Rail City Jazz will be performing live beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.Thursday-Saturday
• The 42nd annual Simplot Games will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. To purchase tickets and view a full schedule of events, visit simplotgames.com.
• “21 Bridges” is playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Thursday-Saturday & Monday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and Monday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• The Bar J Wranglers will perform at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Waterfront. Tickets are $45 and can be found at Bar J Wranglers Valentine’s Concert February 14, 2020 on Facebook.
• The Canada-based band Tiller’s Folly will be featured in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
• Broadway, TV and movie singer-songwriter Bryan Terrell Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. Tickets are $12 for the public. No children younger than 6. Find tickets at byui.edu/center-stage.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday, Saturday and Monday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
Saturday
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59, south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton overpass. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
• The Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs, will host Smooches for Pooches from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Come in and get your photo taken while getting a smooch from shelter dogs or your own.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite. A, in Pocatello, will host Sippin’ Singles Wine Tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Local musician and songwriter Loryn Troyer will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Music sets include songs from classic rock to jazz.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host the third annual Wine Tasting and Auction from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at the Elks Lodge.
• ISU music faculty will perform works by J. S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach and Howard Boatwright at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the ISU Box Office.
• The Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Jazz House Big Band from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8.
• The Idaho Falls Symphony’s annual Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Red Dress Concert, featuring iconic movie and TV music by Danny Elfman, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $15 for general admission can be found at ifsymphony.org.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Funk:30 in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
Sunday-Tuesday
• “Ford v Ferrari” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Art at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Learn how to create one-of-a-kind wildlife art pieces with step-by-step instructions from local artists. Cost is $25 per person (adults only). Register at zooidaho.org.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.