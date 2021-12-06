Snow flurries started falling on Southeast Idaho on Monday afternoon, triggering the start of a period of occasional, light storms in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
"We might see dusting at the lower elevations, especially after we push toward freezing this evening," John Keyes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. "Looking out at the next seven to 10 days, the trend is there for some lighter, occasional snow."
Keyes said there doesn't appear to be much chance of a "major snow dump" through at least mid-December. In the upper elevations, however, he said accumulations of 2 to 3 inches during storms are possible. By the week's end, Keyes said temperatures should be cold enough to maintain any snow that falls at lower elevations.
Keyes said Monday's storm was predicted last Friday to be more potent, but the outlook for snow dropped during the weekend.
The Pocatello area forecast called for a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. There was also a 40 percent of snow Monday night, with less than a half inch of accumulation possible.
The National Weather Service predicted a 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m. on Tuesday and a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, the National Weather Service predicted a 30 percent chance of less than half an inch of snow. The forecast called for a 30 percent chance of snow on Thursday, with little accumulation, and a 20 percent chance of of snow on Thursday night. Partly sunny conditions were predicted for Friday.
In Idaho Falls, the National Weather Service predicted a 50 percent chance of snow with accumulation of less than half an inch. Chances of light snowfall were also in the forecast for Monday night, Wednesday, Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night.
The Rexburg area also had a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday, with accumulations of less than a half inch possible. Additional chances of snow in Rexburg were predicted for Monday night, Tuesday, Tuesday night, Wednesday, Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night.