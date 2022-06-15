A B-25J Mitchell bomber is seen at Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Monday, June 17, 2019. The bomber was flown for 2 months in 1944 flying 15 missions. During one mission four B-25s were shot down and the Maid in the Shade was the only one that returned, according to crewman Mitch Counce of the Commemorative Air Force.
The Boeing B-17G “Sentimental Journey” taxis in after landing at the Nampa Airport on Aug. 9, 2021.
A B-25J Mitchell bomber is seen at Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Monday, June 17, 2019. The bomber was flown for 2 months in 1944 flying 15 missions. During one mission four B-25s were shot down and the Maid in the Shade was the only one that returned, according to crewman Mitch Counce of the Commemorative Air Force.
The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is bringing two of the rarest World War II bombers still in existenceto the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for ground tours and personal flights.
The Flying Legends of Victory is a tour run by nonprofit Commemorative Air Force that flies planes stationed at Airbase Arizona in Mesa, Ariz. The two air crafts arriving in Idaho Falls are a B-25J Mitchell named "Maid in the Shade" and her tour partner, a B-17G Flying Fortress named "Sentimental Journey."
Although these warplanes have flown side by side for several Flying Legends of Victory tours, they never fought together in World War II. The B-25J Mitchell first gained fame in a raid over Tokyo in 1942 by the Doolittle Raiders. The aircraft visiting Idaho Falls "Maid in the Shade" was based in Corsica and flew 15 combat missions over Yugoslavia and Italy. This B-25 aircraft can reach a speed of 275 mph and an altitude of 25,000 ft.
"Maid in the Shade" landed at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Monday. Due to weather conditions, the second aircraft "Sentimental Journey" was set to arrive Thursday.
"Sentimental Journey" is a B-17G Flying Fortress that was built in November 1944. This model ofwarplane was made for daylight precision bombing and planes like the one visiting Idaho Fallsflew unescorted missions all over Europe for a majority of World War II. Today, "Sentimental Journey" is one of just five B-17s still flying out of the 12,731 made during the war.
One local sponsor of this tour, Aero Mark Inc., is excited to be a part of this event.
"These are very rare, unique airplanes coming to town," Aero MarkVice President Thomas Hoff said. "I think it is important for people to come out to this event because it is a very hands-on learning experience about aviation history."
Ground tours of both aircraft are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday for $15 a person or $30 per family of four. Flights will be offered 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets for the flights can purchased beforehand at azcaf.org. Flights in the B-17 are sold for $475 for a waist compartment seat and $850 for a bombardier seat. Flights in the B-25 are $375 for a radio room seat and $590 for a jump seat.
The aircraft are being hosted at Red Baron Aviation, 2381 Foote Drive.