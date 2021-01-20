POCATELLO — Plans are underway to create a large parking lot near the four-way intersection where Jefferson Avenue, Alameda Road, Pocatello Creek Road and Hiline Road meet in Pocatello.
While the Pocatello Public Works Department is still in the conceptual planning stage for the project, according to Public Works Director Jeff Mansfield, work to obtain the necessary funding has already begun with the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voting unanimously to contribute at least $25,000 to the project during a meeting Tuesday at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road.
“This will be a great benefit to our staff and for patrons of the district,” School District 25 Director of Business Operations Bart Reed said during the Tuesday meeting.
Pocatello has estimated the cost of the project at $200,000 and asked School District 25 to contribute 50 percent of the overall cost, according to a Dec. 21 letter Mansfield sent to Reed. It remains unclear if the district intends to provide the additional $75,000 requested by the city.
In a Jan. 12 letter from Reed to District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell, Reed explained the vacant, gravel space set to become a parking lot is located directly north of Tendoy Elementary School. While Pocatello will retain ownership rights for the lot once it has been completed, Reed explained in his letter that the staff and patrons of Tendoy will greatly benefit from the additional parking spaces.
“The district has very limited parking at Tendoy for 30 employees,” Reed wrote in the Jan. 12 letter. “Currently, on site we have 12 parking spaces and 2 handicap spots. … The proposed lot would provide approximately 70 new spaces for public parking. … There is no doubt the district would benefit from the additional parking directly across from the school.”
In addition to paving the 1.3 acres of gravel space to create approximately 70 new spaces for public parking, Mansfield said the addition of landscaping along the edges of the parking lot and creation of storm water drainage ponds will greatly increase the lot’s visual appeal.
“The Pocatello City Council has a desire to improve the aesthetics and the use of this property,” Mansfield told the Idaho State Journal during a Wednesday phone call.
When voting to approve the $25,000 contribution, School District 25 Board Chair Dave Mattson indicated he didn't believe the project was of any priority.
"I think it's a waste of time," Mattson said. "But (the city has) to do it and they've asked us to help."
School District 25 board member Jackie Cranor then noted the city has previously helped the school district with projects of their own, which elicited a response from Mattson.
"They are good partners," Mattson said. "Good partners, that's why there is no problem."
Pocatello initially acquired this vacant lot in 2017 in preparation of the improvement project to the four-way intersection where Jefferson Avenue, Alameda Road, Pocatello Creek Road and Hiline Road meet. The city evaluated several options when considering the improvement project, ultimately opting for one that did not utilize the vacant gravel lot. Construction on that project, which included a new center median on Jefferson Avenue, new intersection signals, pedestrian signals and crosswalks as well as new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, began in April 2018 and finished in October 2018.
“With that Alameda Jefferson project there were several alternatives that were identified, most of which required additional real estate in order to incorporate some of the design mechanisms,” Mansfield said. “However, due to funding and other issues, the city elected to complete solely a safety improvement project at the intersection that did not require the additional real estate.”
Mansfield explained in his Dec. 21 letter that he was aware of a District 25 concern regarding the long-term plans for this property. Mansfield assured District 25 there were no immediate plans to reconfigure the Jefferson, Alameda, Pocatello Creek and Hiline intersection.
“The intersection may eventually need to be reconfigured to maintain an acceptable level of service,” Mansfield said. “However, I don’t envision any modification requiring the use of the entire property. I am confident that we can draft a memorandum of understanding regarding long-term use and periodic maintenance that can alleviate your concerns.”
The Pocatello City Council must approve the project before it can continue, said Mansfield, adding that because the project is in the conceptual stage he could not comment on how the city will fund the project nor what entity or agency will complete the work. Tentatively, the plan is to put the project in front of the City Council during it’s Feb. 11 work session.
“We will consider options of completing the project with in house labor or bidding it out to contractors based on council preference,” Mansfield said. “But we definitely have the capability to do it in house.”