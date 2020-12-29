A Union Pacific freight train collided with a tractor-trailer in Minidoka County on Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of 600 West Road and Highway 24 near Paul, a town of about 1,400 people located north of Burley.
Union Pacific officials said the train, which was carrying shipping containers, originated in Tacoma, Washington, and was headed to Chicago when the crash occurred.
The train did not derail during the incident, officials said.
Information on the damage sustained by the semi as well as what it was hauling was not available from authorities.