Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week.
Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When the deputies arrived at the scene they found Ramirez deceased, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said the individuals present at the scene have cooperated with the investigation, which determined that the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
Another man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Woodruff and Holmes avenues and East 25th Street in Idaho Falls shortly before noon on Friday, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance, police said.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red and blue emergency lights.
Officers observed the car turning onto Mojave Street where it appeared to begin to pullover, said police, adding that the vehicle then accelerated and traveled through three front yards before striking a tree and a vehicle parked in a driveway and coming to a rest.
Officers approached the vehicle and found that the man had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Police are not releasing the man's name, but confirmed he is from East Idaho.
Officers secured the firearm, turned off the vehicle and began to attempt to render aid before EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded and transported the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to police.
Despite efforts from first responders and medical experts, the man succumbed to their injuries a short time later, police said.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of this person, and to those in the area affected by the circumstances of this incident,” Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements said in a Saturday news release.
Suicide resources are available by calling or texting 988 or chatting with a live person at 988lifeline.org.
In Idaho, suicide and crisis assistance can be accessed by calling the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 208-398-4357. People can also access a national crisis text line by texting “HELLO” to 741741. More information is available by visiting nimh.nih.gov/suicideprevention.
