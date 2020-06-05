FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management received official notification from the Fort Hall Indian Health Service Unit and Southeast Idaho Public Health Department of two (2) newly identified COVID-19 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation.
• Juvenile, Bannock County, isolating at home, contact tracing is under way.
• Adult, Bannock County, isolating at home, contact tracing is under way.
The Community Health Center is still continuing to monitor the Revival event in Idaho Falls associated with multiple positive cases.
Notice is further given that it is strictly advised that the public take the following Preventative Precautions:
1. All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are encouraged to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety, or welfare as described herein.
2. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
3. Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place. (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.)\ If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
4. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
5. Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
6. Avoid Public Gathering (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less).
7. Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, please call the Idaho COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-330-3010