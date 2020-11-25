POCATELLO — A local man wants to spread the Christmas spirit through a nativity drive.
Pocatello resident Tod Krumenacker is collecting new and used nativity sets as well as funds to purchase new sets. He plans to give the nativities to local families in need.
“The Christmas season is such a beautiful time of year but also can be a very hard time for a lot of people. Financial struggles, seasonal depression, and this year covid and social distancing will make things difficult for a lot of people,” Krumenacker wrote on his Facebook fundraising page. “I've always been able to find joy and light by quiet moments spent pondering the heart of Christmas and why we celebrate. Having a Nativity in my home has helped me do this and has been a quiet reminder for me year after year.”
Krumenacker wants others to be able to experience that, too. That’s one of the reasons why he started the nativity drive this year.
Krumenacker would love to give out as many nativities as he can. He has a goal to gift 50.
As of Wednesday afternoon, people had donated a total of $515 to the cause. Krumenacker is hoping to raise up to $750.
Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a piece of artwork. The winner will be able to choose from one of three original photographs taken by Krumenacker.
Donors will receive one drawing entry for $5, two entries for $10 and five entries for $20. Those who provide a new or used nativity will also get five entries.
Krumenacker says he will use the funds he receives to purchase modest nativities ranging in price from about $10 to $30.
“If someone wants to chip in a little bit, it will make a difference,” Krumenacker said.
He plans to start distributing the nativities in early December.
Individuals and businesses who would like to donate to the cause can visit Krumenacker’s fundraiser site accessible at bit.ly/2J9WDXJ. They can also contact him directly at 208-680-9937.
In addition, people can call Krumenacker to suggest families who could benefit from the gift of a nativity set.
Krumenacker hopes people will help him in his efforts to provide nativities for families in need this year.
“I think it’s an easy and simple way to bring hope,” he said.