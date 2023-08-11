Samantha Blatt

Bioarcheologist and ISU anthropology professor Samantha Blatt stands in front of cabinets used to store human skull casts located in the biological anthropology laboratory at Idaho State University’s Graveley Hall.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — It’s only fitting that the laboratory that houses the bones, teeth and skeletal remains of the cases that one local bioarcheologist has been tasked with forensically analyzing are stored in a place called Graveley Hall.

While the building located on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus is named after Lottie M. Graveley, the first woman to be appointed to the state board of education, and is alleged to be haunted, today it’s the home of the school’s biological anthropology laboratory.

Samantha Blatt at dig

Bioarcheologist and Idaho State University anthropology professor Samantha Blatt, kneeling with blue gloves on, teaches students and law enforcement about excavation during a mock dig in 2018 near the school’s Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Bones ISU anthropology

A faunal of animal bones that were provided to the Idaho State University Anthropology Department for analysis after being discovered inside of a sack.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.