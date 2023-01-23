Flu Season

A nurse prepares a flu shot in this AP file photo.

 David Goldman/Associated Press

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is sad to announce that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month.

Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials would like to express their condolences to the families of the people who have died. This brings the total number of deaths due to influenza, in Idaho, this flu season to 49.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.