CHUBBUCK — The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations.
Officials say they’ve had nearly 9,000 blood drives cancelled across the nation in recent weeks as organizations have shut down to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. And they’ve subsequently lost roughly 300,000 blood donations.
That means they’re struggling to get hospitals the blood they need to help people who are fighting diseases, have been in an accident or experienced some other trauma.
“It’s really important to get people out to donate,” said Traci Lund, the local Donor Recruitment Department account manager for the American Red Cross Blood Services in Idaho and Montana. “Without that, we can’t give hospitals the blood they need to truly save people.”
Lund says they typically hold their blood drives at schools, churches and businesses — many of which have closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, the blood drives scheduled there have been cancelled, too.
In addition, some people are afraid they might catch the coronavirus if they go out in public to donate blood, which is also affecting donations on a smaller scale.
But Lund says they have several protocols in place to help protect people who are wanting to donate.
Locally, Lund says they are checking people’s temperature before they come in and they are turning them away if it’s even slightly high. In addition, they’re keeping hand sanitizer readily available and are placing all of their chairs 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“The staff does wear masks and we wipe everything down continually,” Lund said. “We’re doing our part to make it clean and doing our part to make people feel safe when they come to give blood.”
Lund says they’ve organized 10 blood drives in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area in April. The majority of those are taking place at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, which houses an American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
“(We’re calling it) Pocatello Saves Lives because that’s what we’re doing,” Lund said.
The Pine Ridge Mall is closed right now, but Lund says they have a table stationed inside of the main doors, near Planet Fitness.
Lund said those who want to sign up can do so online at www.redcrossblood.org (search for events within the zip code of 83202) or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Lund encourages people to participate in the upcoming drives to help fill the need for blood.
“Please use your health to come and give blood. We need you to help us save lives,” Lund said.
Here’s a closer look at the blood drives planned in April and those organizing them. All are taking place at the Pine Ridge Mall unless otherwise noted:
April 1st - Pocatello Saves Lives, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 2nd - Pocatello Saves Lives/Rotary Club of Pocatello, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 4th - HomeSmart Premier Realty, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 7th - Health West, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Will take place at Health West, 500 S. 11th Ave.
April 14th - Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Pocatello Saves Lives, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 15th - Pocatello Saves Lives, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 21st - Pocatello Saves Lives, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 25th - Pocatello Idaho Stake, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Will take place at the LDS church at 655 S. Grant Ave.
April 28th - Pocatello Saves Lives, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 29th - Pocatello Saves Lives, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.