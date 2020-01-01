A Pocatello home decor and women's clothing boutique that was in business for about 15 years before closing in August is poised to reopen soon in a new location, and under new ownership.
Real Deals, which is a franchise based in Twin Falls, will celebrate its grand re-opening at 415 Yellowstone Ave., Suite F, from Jan. 9-11. The 2,000-square-foot retail space formerly housed The Gate CrossFit.
The local Real Deals was previously located in the 900 block of South First Avenue.
The new owners, Kolay and Matt Sutton, learned the Pocatello location was for sale upon receiving a post card from the prior owners. They also owned Real Deals franchises in Burley, Idaho Falls and Rexburg and sold their Pocatello and Idaho Falls locations seeking to scale down their workload, Kolay Sutton said.
Kolay Sutton said the paperwork they shared shows the business was profitable, and they believe the new location will make the business more visible.
"We've already had people coming in who didn't know we existed or are excited about (Real Deals) coming back," Kolay Sutton said. "Almost every day someone comes in to see if they can shop and we have to turn them away."
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday. During each day of the grand opening celebration, prizes and giveaways will be offered to the first 50 customers who show up.
Kolay Sutton said she sent 3,000 post cards to past and recently registered members of a fan club for the Real Deals Pocatello branch. The post cards contain a coupon code for discounted merchandise. She said she's also sent a mass email to fan club members. To register for the fan club, visit realdeals.net/pocatello.
In October, Kolay Sutton went to Los Angeles to spend time with Real Deals store owners from Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Burley, Twin Falls and Utah, where they shopped for inventory. She said being part of a franchise will enable her store to take advantage of strong relationships with suppliers and obtain better pricing on merchandise.
Kolay Sutton said the decor will include smaller pieces of furniture and items such as accent chairs, TV consoles, side tables, small book cases, clocks, mirrors and artwork. She's planning to stock a variety of styles, such as modern, industrial, farm and vintage.
The clothing will cater to women of all ages, and she'll stock plenty of plus-sized clothing, which she said can be hard to find.
One of the things she likes most about the franchise is that each store has a unique vibe, based on the owner's interests.
Kolay Sutton holds a teaching degree and taught for a year at Highland High School. Matt Sutton works full-time as a subcontractor.
They're new to the retail industry, though they were among the group that helped start up the Soda Barn, 435 E. Chubbuck Road. They've since sold their interest in the Soda Barn.
"We both grew up here. Pocatello has been our home for a long time," Kolay Sutton said. "We're looking forward to adding something to a town we really enjoy living in."